NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 383.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 397.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 56.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 287.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 73,707 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoVibronix during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,884. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.15.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

