NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $0.40

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00169141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.25 or 0.99827010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.