Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381,628.81

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $381,628.81 and $11,581.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,164,982 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

