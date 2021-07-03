Nash (NEX) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Nash has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Nash coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002768 BTC on exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and $91,641.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00140908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00169346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,734.75 or 0.99931601 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

