Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.36.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. Natera has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,991.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,910,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natera by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

