National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045.67 ($13.66).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 923.90 ($12.07) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 926.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The company has a market cap of £32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 967.60 ($12.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

