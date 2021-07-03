National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $64.45. 475,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,264. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

