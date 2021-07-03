National Pension Service Invests $5.98 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.