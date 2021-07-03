NativeCoin (N8V) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00262907 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00037351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

