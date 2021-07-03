Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.75 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $24.75 million and $171,663.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040705 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00033127 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,067,614 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

