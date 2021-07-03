Naviaddress One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00750109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.33 or 0.07673630 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.