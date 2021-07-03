Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 52,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

