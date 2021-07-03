Neblio (NEBL) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $732,174.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047062 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007836 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,015,483 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,953 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.