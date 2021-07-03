Nellore Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,848,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.70. 1,874,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,503. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

