Nellore Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises 3.1% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 320,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.