Nellore Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 14.2% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.01 on Friday, hitting $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,576.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,866 shares of company stock valued at $169,852,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

