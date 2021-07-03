Nellore Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Shift4 Payments comprises 0.6% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. 488,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,673. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

