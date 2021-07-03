NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.72 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $22.72 million and $5.10 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

