NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NTAP stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 113.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,250 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

