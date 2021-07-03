NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $457,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,610. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.