NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.77. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 12,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 9,500 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

