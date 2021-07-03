NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NTST stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 392,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,448. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $946.39 million and a PE ratio of 34.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

