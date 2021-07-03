Neutrino USD Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $400.14 million and $6.64 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00169136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.38 or 1.00012043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 401,609,111 coins and its circulating supply is 401,608,535 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

