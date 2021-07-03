New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as low as C$2.18. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 726,487 shares.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

