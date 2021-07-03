New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 56,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,577,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,151,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

