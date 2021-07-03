New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. 20,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 42,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVSA)

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

