Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

