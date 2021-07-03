Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $100.64 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00141423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00169392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,586.48 or 1.00196604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,293 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,646 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.