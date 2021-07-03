Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF stock remained flat at $$85.65 during trading hours on Friday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

