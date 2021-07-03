Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.56. 743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEXXY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nexi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

