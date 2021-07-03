NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0962 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $599,048.55 and $57.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00402501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

