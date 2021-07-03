NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NXGN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

