NFT Alley Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $714,408.90 and $3,314.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003975 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00170941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.36 or 1.00108373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

