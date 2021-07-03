NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $490.10 or 0.01415523 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,714.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.