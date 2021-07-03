NFT Price Hits $0.0933 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. NFT has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $148,803.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 439% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00758452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

