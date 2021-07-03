NFTX (NFTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $842,326.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. NFTX has a market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $842,326.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.98 or 0.00173652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 440.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00758596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,042 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

