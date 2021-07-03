NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Equities analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post $22.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

