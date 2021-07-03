NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.