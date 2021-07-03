Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.97. Nidec shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 48,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

