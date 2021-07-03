Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $367,324.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $367,324.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00755997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00080897 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.