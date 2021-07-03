Nimiq (NIM) Trading 39.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 42.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.67 or 0.06407211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.01 or 0.01459312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00165002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00620871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00419330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00339430 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,634,911,158 coins and its circulating supply is 7,973,411,158 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.