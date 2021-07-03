Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 33.1% in June

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 74,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Research analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.