NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,987.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $54,987.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,776.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.75 or 0.06380055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.07 or 0.01458098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00402478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00619677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00418958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00338611 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,235,398 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

