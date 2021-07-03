NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NMHLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 122,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33. NMC Health has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

