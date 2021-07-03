Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303,342 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Arconic worth $35,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

