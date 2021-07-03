Northern Trust Corp Has $36.95 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $36,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

