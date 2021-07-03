Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,081 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of ManTech International worth $34,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

