Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,405 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Urban Outfitters worth $37,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

