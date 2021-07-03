Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,539 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Hamilton Lane worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

