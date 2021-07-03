Northern Trust Corp Sells 75,352 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Independent Bank Group worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

